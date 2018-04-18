LCPD releases name of pedestrian hit and killed on La. 14

A pedestrian was hit at the intersection of La. 14 and Broad Street last night, according to LCPD Cpl. Larry Moss.

Moss says around 9:07 p.m., Noel Velasco Hernandez,36, was crossing La. 14 when he was struck by a 2015 Nissan Murano traveling north. Hernandez was near the middle of the roadway when he was hit.

Hernandez was pronounced dead at the hospital and driver is not suspected to have any injuries, says Moss.

Moss says LCPD doesn't have any more information on the driver at this time but the driver has submitted a toxicology test.

The crash is being investigated by Cpl. Kirk Douglas and Sgt. Sammy Kingsley.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.