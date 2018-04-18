Lake Charles College Prep dismisses early due to power outage

Lake Charles College Prep will be dismissing students early because of a major power outage.

Regional Director of Education Dr. Sabrah Kingham says that students will be dismissed at 10 a.m.

Buses will be transporting students home at that time, says Kingham.

KPLC and FOX29 are following this story and will update our viewers when we receive more information on the power outage.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.