Southwest Louisiana arrest report: April 17, 2018 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana arrest report: April 17, 2018

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

Curtis J. McCoy, 44, Vinton: Domestic abuse aggravated assault, battery.

Craig Anthony Touchet, 31, Lake Charles: Careless operation, flight from an officer, possession of drugs. Bond: $3,250.

Katie Lynn Thompson, 24, Lake Charles: Out-of-state detainer.

Dakota James Carey, 18, Sulphur: Possession of drugs, possession of synthetic marijuana, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.

Kasheel Andre Tomlinson, 19, Lake Charles: Battery, false imprisonment, criminal trespass, robbery. Bond: $65,000.

Derrick Dawayne Edwards, 20, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse aggravated assault, simple criminal damage to property. Bond: $255,000.

Rowdy Country Beau Runte, 26, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Roche Royalle Jackson, 20, Lake Charles: Child endangerment, domestic abuse battery, cruelty to juveniles. Bond: $3,500.

Derrick Lamar Barfield, 46, Orange, TX: Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments, possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies. Bond: $15,000.

Luke Nafeth Khaledmobed, 24, Montevallo, AL: Drug paraphernalia, resisiting an officer by refusal to I.D., simple escape.

Kade Jordan Savoie, 23, Lake Charles: Theft, direct contempt of court, obstruction of justice.

Shannon Paul Israel, 41, Kinder: Instate detainer, possession of drugs. Bond: $25,000.

John Robert Cooley, Jr., 39, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia.

Megan Nicole Carlin, 21, Vinton: Direct contempt of court.

Donald Christopher Allen, 34, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer, identity theft, theft.

Antonio Devante Wright, 37, Lake Charles: Illegal carrying of weapons, possession of a firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

Sherry Jo Miller, 37, Lake Charles: Simple burglary, theft.

Michael John J. Derouen, 30, Sulphur: Simple burglary, theft.

Jacob Wesley Hinton, 26, Iowa: Direct contempt of court, domestic abuse battery, simple criminal damage to property.

Dillian Michael Watkins, 20, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court, resisting a police officer with force or violence.

Jordan Matthew Sturlese, 26, Lake Charles: Instate detainer, direct contempt of court.

Randy James Jenkins, 27, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, flight from officer.

