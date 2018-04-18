Pedestrian crosswalk laws

Crosswalks are in place to ensure our safety, and we see them everywhere.

But if pedestrians and drivers don’t know the correct laws involving them, it could lead to a dangerous situation.

According to the Louisiana Highway Regulatory Act, a crosswalk is “any portion of a roadway at an intersection or elsewhere distinctly indicated for pedestrian crossing by lines or other markings on the surface.”

The pedestrian has the right-of-way when walking within a crosswalk when traffic control signals are not in place.

Drivers must yield to pedestrians in a crosswalk if they are on the same street, or the street onto which the car is turning.

However, pedestrians shall not suddenly walk or run into the path of a vehicle, even in a crosswalk, if there is not enough time for the vehicle to yield.

If a driver stops at a crosswalk to allow a pedestrian to cross, it is illegal for another car to pass that stopped vehicle.

If there is no crosswalk, or it is unmarked, pedestrians must yield the right-of-way to all vehicles on the roadway.

When an intersection has traffic control signals, pedestrians cannot legally cross at any place other than a marked crosswalk.

For more information on pedestrian laws in crosswalks, and traffic laws in general, visit the Louisiana State Legislature website.

