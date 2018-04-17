Sulphur city council discuss city employee raises during special - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sulphur city council discuss city employee raises during special meeting

(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC) (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) -

As the city of Sulphur gets ready to approve its annual budget, one thing wasn't included in the latest draft-- raises for city workers. 

City council held a special meeting Tuesday night to discuss adding that item back to the budget. 

"There's been a lot of rumors circulating around about why this special meeting was called," said resident Donnie Fuslier. 

Fuslier was at Tuesday night's city council meeting in Sulphur to find out. 

"I was in the email from when we got the agenda," he said. "...There was a lot of non-answers, there was a lot of crawfishing. There was a lot of... I was just not satisfied with the explanations." 

One of the items in question was the city's annual budget -- or more specifically something that wasn't in it - the cost of living raise for city employees. 

"It was very simple the two percent raise was not in there from the Mayor, and the council had to put it back in," said Councilman Stuart Moss. 

Mayor Chris Duncan explained to 7News the raise was kept off the budget, so it could be discussed at this special meeting.

The council came to a decision of a 2.5 percent increase for city employees and approved to have that added to the budget. 

 "It's kind of hard for a council to come in and all of a sudden be presented with a budget and say hey pass this tonight," said Moss. "That's not really good protocol." 

And while the mayor admits communication about this issue could have been better, Fuslier hopes things start changing soon. 

"It's almost like a sword fighting match, where one sword is bigger than the other," said Fuslier. "I'm hoping that with the new council and the new mayor coming in that this changes. If there were open lines of communication between everybody a situation such as this could have probably been avoided." 

The council will vote on the budget at their next city council meeting on May 14th. 

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

