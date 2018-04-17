Authorities: Robbery suspect arrested after giving clerk ID to b - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Authorities: Robbery suspect arrested after giving clerk ID to buy cigars

By David Bray, Producer
Connect
Sean Riggs (Source: Lake Charles Police Department) Sean Riggs (Source: Lake Charles Police Department)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Authorities say a 36-year-old man first allowed a store clerk to see his ID so that he could buy cigars, then pulled out a box cutter and robbed the store.

Police used the information from the ID to arrest Sean D. Riggs, 36, of Lake Charles, said Cpl. Larry Moss, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman. Riggs is now linked to another armed robbery

Moss said Riggs man entered a Tobacco Plus on Gerstner Memorial Drive on the afternoon of April 14 and asked the clerk for a pack of cigars. The clerk scanned his state-issued identification card into an age verification system before returning it to him.

During the transaction, the clerk opened the register to make change. Riggs produced a box cutter and robbed the store of the money in the register.

Investigators used evidence from the April 14 robbery to identify Riggs as the suspect in an armed robbery at a Dollar Tree store on Third Avenue on April 12.

Riggs was arrested at his residence on two counts of armed robbery. Judge Sharon Wilson set bond at $100,000.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

