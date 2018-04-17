Medical marijuana license granted to Lake Charles pharmacy

Southwest Louisiana is getting a medical marijuana pharmacy. Tuesday, the Louisiana Board of Pharmacy granted the license to Medicis in Lake Charles.

In its meeting, the Board considered applications for marijuana pharmacy permits in five of the nine health regions across the state. One pharmacy was approved in each to dispense pharmaceutical-grade marijuana.

The sole permit in the southwest region - which includes All, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron and Jeff Davis Parishes - was given to Medicis, LLC.

