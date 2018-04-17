Stine Lumber wins Entrepreneur of the Year Award - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Stine Lumber wins Entrepreneur of the Year Award

(Source: Stine) (Source: Stine)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Stine Lumber, headquartered in Sulphur, won the Entrepreneur of the Year Award for 2018 in the category of "Sales over $50 million", according to LBM Journal, the leading magazine for lumberyards and building material dealers in the nation.

The award honors the 72-year history of family owned Stine Lumber as a company that epitomizes the entrepreneurial spirit by excelling at satisfying customers, successfully seeking out new business opportunities, enthusiastically implementing production and procedural improvements, and going all in to embrace these enhancements for growth.

Dennis Stine, CEO of Stine Lumber, says the company's ongoing retail and pro builder success has been guided by core values that have shaped the family business over the years. Those values include faith, family, community, integrity, passion, service, accountability and safety. 

"Retail is detail," says Stine, "Pro is all about relationships. We make it as easy as we can for the customer, whether they're pro or consumer."

According to Rick Schumacher, editor and publisher of LBM Journal, the customer-satisfaction-oriented attitude of the team at Stine Lumber is a key ingredient for sustained success of the company.

"This company stands as an example of what dedication, innovation and enthusiasm can do for moving a business forward," says Schumacher. "Working together as a team, led by a family of committed people, there's no stopping Stine Lumber from enjoying year-after-year expansion as they meet the continually changing needs of their customers."

The fierce commitment displayed by Stine Lumber to excel and grow year-after-year made them a winner for the Entrepreneur of the Year.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

