Ragley woman sentenced for stealing over $75,000 in benefits meant for deceased mother-in-law

A Ragley woman was sentenced today for stealing more than $75,000 of her deceased mother-in-law's VA benefits.

Vanneta Hudspeth, 57, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of government funds in Feb. of 2018.

Hudspeth continued to receive her dead mother-in-law's Veterans Affairs benefits from March 2010 to June 2015. She also made false statements on the mail-in questionnaire in 2014, saying that her mother-in-law was still living.

During her sentencing Hudspeth's lawyer asked the judge for leniency, stating she had no criminal history, was a mother of four, has been diagnosed with Bipolar disorder, and also has gambling and drug addictions. Hudspeth stated she was "embarrassed and ashamed" and told the U.S. Government she was sorry.

Hudspeth collected approximately $75,477.90 in VA benefits after her mother-in-law's death in 2010.

She was sentenced to five years' probation and payback to the VA must begin within 30 days. Ten percent of her income is required. Hudspeth must also enroll in a mental health program and cannot open a new line of credit without approval from her probation office.

