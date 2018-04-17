Ragley woman sentenced for stealing over $75,000 in benefits mea - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Ragley woman sentenced for stealing over $75,000 in benefits meant for deceased mother-in-law

By KPLC Digital Staff
Connect
(Source: Raycom) (Source: Raycom)
RAGLEY, LA (KPLC) -

A Ragley woman was sentenced today for stealing more than $75,000 of her deceased mother-in-law's VA benefits. 

Vanneta Hudspeth, 57, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of government funds in Feb. of 2018. 

Hudspeth continued to receive her dead mother-in-law's Veterans Affairs benefits from March 2010 to June 2015. She also made false statements on the mail-in questionnaire in 2014, saying that her mother-in-law was still living. 

During her sentencing Hudspeth's lawyer asked the judge for leniency, stating she had no criminal history, was a mother of four, has been diagnosed with Bipolar disorder, and also has gambling and drug addictions. Hudspeth stated she was "embarrassed and ashamed" and told the U.S. Government she was sorry.

Hudspeth collected approximately $75,477.90 in VA benefits after her mother-in-law's death in 2010. 

She was sentenced to five years' probation and payback to the VA must begin within 30 days. Ten percent of her income is required. Hudspeth must also enroll in a mental health program and cannot open a new line of credit without approval from her probation office. 

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Invest 90L likely poses little to no threat to SWLA

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:47 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:47:16 GMT
    Monitoring the Gulf for any developmentMonitoring the Gulf for any development

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

    The National Hurricane Center continues to highlight an area in Gulf of Mexico for potential tropical development over the next five days. This area to watch is currently located south of the Yucatan Peninsula and strong wind shear will keep this area at a 0% chance of development over the next couple of days before increasing late-week and weekend as it pushes into the Gulf of Mexico.

    More >>

  • LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    LEGAL CORNER: Can my HOA remove things from my property?

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 4:07 PM EDT2018-05-23 20:07:39 GMT
    (Source: Raycom)(Source: Raycom)

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

    Submit your questions to news@kplctv.com. Civil matters only, please. QUESTION: Can a Home Owners Association enter my property and remove something that does not meet the rules of HOA? Do property owners have the right to protect their person and property? Is this a violation of the property owner’s constitutional rights? ANSWER: Provided that the Home Owners Association rules are not against public policy or in violation of some federal and state law, then the rules are va...

    More >>

  • Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Man robbed at Twelve Palms testifies during Johnnie Hardman murder trial

    Wednesday, May 23 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-05-23 19:19:10 GMT
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)
    Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)Johnnie Hardman (Source: KPLC)

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>

    Jurors heard from a man who was robbed at the Twelve Palms RV Park the day that Joshua Touchet was shot and died.

    Witness Clinton Curtice told how there were three men and that one approached him with a handgun and demanded money.  Curtice identified that man as Johnnie Hardman. Hardman is on trial on a charge of first degree-murder.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly