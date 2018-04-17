Man accused of killing 10-year-old on Shattuck Street pleads not guilty

The man accused of killing a 10-year-old boy on Shattuck Street has pleaded not guilty.

The grand jury indicted Felton Thompson, 50, on Oct. 5, 2017, on one count of first-degree murder.

Administrative First Assistant District Attorney Loren M. Lampert says, "his arraignment was delayed in order to allow the Indigent Defense Board to appoint capital certified defense counsel. Both the State and defense filed pre-trial discovery motions. A status conference was set for (Sept. 27, 2018)."

Felony Criminal Division Chief Cliff Strider says there was an issue with state funding the first time Thompson was appointed counsel.

He is represented by Dwight Doskey and Meghan Harwell of the New Orleans area.

Authorities say Thompson killed 10-year-old Jaylyn Citizen while robbing a house in the 900 block of Shattuck Street. Thompson is also accused of shooting a 17-year-old boy.

Thompson was out on parole after being sentenced to 99 years in prison for armed robbery in the 1990s. Thompson served 24 years at Angola. His parole lasts until 2094.

Bond for Thompson was set at $330,000 for charges of first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and armed robbery with a firearm.

