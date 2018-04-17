Lake Charles man dies in single-vehicle crash near Vinton

A Lake Charles man is dead after a single-vehicle crash about two miles from Vinton, according to Sgt. James Anderson with Louisiana State Police.

A delivery truck was traveling west on a curve on La. 108 when the truck traveled off the right side of the road and struck a ditch and trees, said Anderson.

Shawn Patrick Conner, 30, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the truck. Conner was pronounced dead at the scene by the Calcasieu Parish Coroner's office, said Anderson. Evidence indicates he would have likely survived had he been wearing a seatbelt.

A routine toxicology sample was obtained from Conner and will be submitted for analysis. Tire failure is suspected to be a factor and the crash still remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.