Not uncommon for vision to change during pregnancy

As new medication and technology enable people to live longer, they now have more issues to deal with when it comes to their eyes, such as cataracts, glaucoma and even age-related macular degeneration.

It's also no secret that women typically put their family first before their own health.

"A lot of things are time sensitive," Dr. Margaret Carter, with The Eye Clinic, says. "Now for just a young healthy woman, if you don't have diabetes or high blood pressure, an every two- to three-year exam is fine. But we screen people with diabetes more often, which can get worse during pregnancy so we see those people every year."

As Carter said, pregnancy can have an effect on your eyes, something she herself has struggled with.

"You'll have a spot where you can't see out of," she said. "It's called a scotoma and over a twenty-minute period, it will travel to the side and become waves and maybe jagged waves and then you'll get a migraine or a headache after that."

It's not uncommon for vision to change while a woman is pregnant.

Carter says it has to do with hormones in a woman's body.

Carter says if you notice any vision changes, they should immediately check with an ophthalmologist.

