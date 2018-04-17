Southwest Louisiana Booking Report: Monday, April 16

Stephanie Whitemore, 37, San Leon, TX: Direct contempt of court.

Ginger Labossiere, 39, Sulphur, LA: Out of state detainer.

Fredrick Payton, 47, Lake Charles, LA: Operating while intoxicated; third offense, driving on roadway laned for traffic, operating vehicle while license is suspended.

Antonio Landry, 49, Lake Charles, LA: Simple Burglary, Illegal carrying of weapons, 1st offense, prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Destinie Woods, 21, Westlake, LA: Possession of synthetic marijuana; 1st offense-misdemeanor.

Nicholas Jackson, 22, Lake Charles, LA: Obstruction of justice.

Scott Moseley, 22, Sulphur, LA: Simple Burglary, theft of a motor vehicle.

Tina Bartie, 31, Lake Charles, LA: Cruelty to juveniles, produce, manufacture, possession of controlled dangerous substance, schedule II, distribute or possess with intent schedule II narcotic, c, driving on roadway laned for traffic, turning movement and required signals.

Passion Gaines, 36, New Orleans, LA: ARDC Detainer.

Joshua Lambard, 28, Lake Charles, LA: Instate detainer.

Gary Hyatt, 40, Singer, LA: Disturbing the peace, resisting a police officer with force or violence, produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent schedule I Narcotic, possession of controlled dangerous substance, schedule II.

James Compton, 23, Lake Charles, LA: Direct contempt of court.

Donavon McZeal, 28, Lake Charles, LA: Probation violation.

Derick Fisher, 30, Lake Charles, LA: possession of controlled dangerous substance, schedule II, possession of marijuana; 1st offense, stop lamps and turn signals required on new motor vehicles.

Bryant Hardy, 26, Sulphur, LA: view outward or inward through windshield or windows; obscuring prohibited, produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent schedule I narcotic, illegal carrying or weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS.

Timothy McCaleb, 49, Lake Charles, LA: Domestic abuse battery.

Trevino Clark, 43, Lake Charles, LA: Three counts Instate Detainer.

Rodrick Mayes, 37, Kempner, TX: Instate detainer.

Ted Shilling, 45, Lake Charles, LA: Instate detainer.

Demond Delahoussaye, Lake Charles, LA: possession of controlled dangerous substance, schedule I.

Patrick Drawl, 31, Lake Charles, LA: Theft less than $1,000, theft under $750, federal detainer.

Justin Miller, 28, Lake Charles, LA: Attempted aggravated second degree battery.

Cory Thacker, 23, Lake Charles, LA: Direct contempt of court.

Carri Mann, 36, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court, theft less than $1,000, three counts bank forgery, two counts bank fraud, illegal possession of stolen things from $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Chrewshad Thomas, 28, Lake Charles, LA: Direct contempt of court.

Gregory Griffin, 29, Lake Charles, LA: Direct contempt of court.

Sean Riggs, 36, Lake Charles, LA: Armed robbery.

Alex Battiste, 27, Lake Charles, LA: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, schedule II, obstruction of justice.

