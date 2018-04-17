SOWELA holding seminar about non-traditional careers for women

Women can learn more about how to prepare for careers in non-traditional and in-demand fields.

SOWELA Technical Community College will be hosting a "Women in Non-Traditional Careers" seminar from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 19. It will be held in the Art and Humanities Building in multipurpose room 145 on SOWELA's campus.

College & Career Transition Coordinator Wayne Bebee joined 7News Sunrise to explain why a seminar like this is necessary, and offered some of the examples of careers available for women in Southwest Louisiana.

For more information about the seminar, you can contact Barbara Forsythe at barbara.forsythe@sowela.edu or (337) 421-6565 ext. 4630.

