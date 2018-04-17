Olivia Vidal joins Sunrise and FOX29 morning newscasts

I am honored and so excited to return to KPLC to co-anchor the Sunrise and FOX29 morning newscasts.



Lake Charles has been my home for the last seven years. I started as a reporter at KPLC after graduating LSU in 2011, moved to Shreveport to our sister station KSLA for one year as a reporter, and came back to KPLC to help launch a social media app; all before making a career change to public relations and communications for a petrochemical company in the Lake Area.



Somewhere mixed in there I also met Justin, a Lake Charles native, and we got married.



I remember being asked many times by family, friends and colleagues—“Do you miss TV news?” and “Would you ever consider returning to KPLC?”

Timing was everything, and the move to return to KPLC felt right.



It would be remiss of me not to mention that while coming back to KPLC this go-around to follow in Britney’s footsteps is exciting, it is also extremely nerve-racking. Britney is such a huge part of KPLC and the local community, and I know I have some big shoes to fill.



Through the years, and my time spent at KPLC (this is round three!), I’m grateful for the friendships I have made. Both Britney and John knew me as a 22-year-old budding reporter fresh out of college. I have nothing but the greatest respect for them.



I’m looking forward to this next chapter in my life and going on this journey together.



Although I’ve lived in Lake Charles for the last seven years, I am originally from Southeast Louisiana. I grew up just outside of New Orleans in Mandeville.

Lake Charles is one of those places that sticks to you. It’s one of the friendliest cities in Louisiana and with some of the best food. So of course, I stayed!



If you see me around the community, please say "hello"! And as always, feel free to reach out to me through Facebook or email me at ovidal@kplctv.com.



-Olivia

