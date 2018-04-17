Flea Fest swarms into Lake Charles this weekend - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Flea Fest swarms into Lake Charles this weekend

(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Known as the bargain hunter’s dream, Flea Fest is back and ready to help you find that next treasure.

The semi-annual Flea Fest is in Lake Charles this weekend at Burton Coliseum.

With almost four acres of just about everything you can imagine, there’s sure to be something for everyone.

Over 300 vendors will include things like antiques, toys, collectibles, clothes, jewelry, crafts, plants, pets, and so much more.

There will also be plenty of activities for the kids with a petting zoo, face painting, and pony rides.

The fest will go from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday, and tickets are five dollars for everyone over 12 years old.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate, but only cash is accepted.

To learn more about the vendors, and what to expect at the Flea Fest, visit their website.

