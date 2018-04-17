Sunrise birthdays: April 16, 2018 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Sunrise birthdays: April 16, 2018

(KPLC) -

Happy birthday to our Sunrise birthdays for April 16:

  • Gracie Ancelet, 13
  • Antalya Bonilla, 18
  • Grace Gotreaux, 9
  • Press Welch, 12

If you want your birthdays featured on 7News Sunrise, send your pictures at least five days in advance to birthdays@kplctv.com. Please include the name, age and date of birth.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Flea Fest swarms into Lake Charles this weekend

    Flea Fest swarms into Lake Charles this weekend

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 5:20 AM EDT2018-04-17 09:20:49 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    Known as the bargain hunter’s dream, Flea Fest is back and ready to help you find that next treasure.

    More >>

    Known as the bargain hunter’s dream, Flea Fest is back and ready to help you find that next treasure.

    More >>

  • Sunrise birthdays: April 17, 2018

    Sunrise birthdays: April 17, 2018

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 5:06 AM EDT2018-04-17 09:06:32 GMT

    Happy birthday to our Sunrise birthdays for April 17: Annabelle Loupe Korben Jay Granger, 4 Payton Hydle, 11 If you want your birthdays featured on 7News Sunrise, send your pictures at least five days in advance to birthdays@kplctv.com. Please include the name, age and date of birth. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    Happy birthday to our Sunrise birthdays for April 17: Annabelle Loupe Korben Jay Granger, 4 Payton Hydle, 11 If you want your birthdays featured on 7News Sunrise, send your pictures at least five days in advance to birthdays@kplctv.com. Please include the name, age and date of birth. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Sunrise birthdays: April 16, 2018

    Tuesday, April 17 2018 4:17 AM EDT2018-04-17 08:17:56 GMT
    Happy birthday to our Sunrise birthdays for April 16: Gracie Ancelet, 13 Antalya Bonilla, 18 Grace Gotreaux, 9 Press Welch, 12 If you want your birthdays featured on 7News Sunrise, send your pictures at least five days in advance to birthdays@kplctv.com. Please include the name, age and date of birth. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    Happy birthday to our Sunrise birthdays for April 16: Gracie Ancelet, 13 Antalya Bonilla, 18 Grace Gotreaux, 9 Press Welch, 12 If you want your birthdays featured on 7News Sunrise, send your pictures at least five days in advance to birthdays@kplctv.com. Please include the name, age and date of birth. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly