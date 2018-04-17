Sunrise birthdays: April 16, 2018

Known as the bargain hunter’s dream, Flea Fest is back and ready to help you find that next treasure.More >>
Known as the bargain hunter’s dream, Flea Fest is back and ready to help you find that next treasure.More >>
Happy birthday to our Sunrise birthdays for April 17: Annabelle Loupe Korben Jay Granger, 4 Payton Hydle, 11 If you want your birthdays featured on 7News Sunrise, send your pictures at least five days in advance to birthdays@kplctv.com. Please include the name, age and date of birth. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
Happy birthday to our Sunrise birthdays for April 17: Annabelle Loupe Korben Jay Granger, 4 Payton Hydle, 11 If you want your birthdays featured on 7News Sunrise, send your pictures at least five days in advance to birthdays@kplctv.com. Please include the name, age and date of birth. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
It was American's first Off Base USO, but as time passed the facility transformed into the Historic War Memorial Civic Center in DeRidder. Monday the center showcased some of it's recent renovations to the public. It's been two years since retired Army Sergeant Major Paul Cadore has stepped inside the Historic War Memorial Civic Center in DeRidder. "It's outstanding all the artifacts from World War II," he said. For the last four years ...More >>
It was American's first Off Base USO, but as time passed the facility transformed into the Historic War Memorial Civic Center in DeRidder. Monday the center showcased some of it's recent renovations to the public. It's been two years since retired Army Sergeant Major Paul Cadore has stepped inside the Historic War Memorial Civic Center in DeRidder. "It's outstanding all the artifacts from World War II," he said. For the last four years ...More >>
The Calcasieu ship channel is a big part of our economy, a new effort to create a steady stream of revenue to fund channel maintenance is currently up for debate in the state legislature, however, it would mean higher property taxes for Cameron and Calcasieu parish residents. As it stands the Port of Lake Charles is tasked with keeping the Calcasieu Ship Channel maintained and properly dredged. A bill proposed by Senator Dan Morrish seeks to create a new n...More >>
The Calcasieu ship channel is a big part of our economy, a new effort to create a steady stream of revenue to fund channel maintenance is currently up for debate in the state legislature, however, it would mean higher property taxes for Cameron and Calcasieu parish residents. As it stands the Port of Lake Charles is tasked with keeping the Calcasieu Ship Channel maintained and properly dredged. A bill proposed by Senator Dan Morrish seeks to create a new n...More >>