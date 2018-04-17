McNeese's Dustin Duhon named Southland and LSWA hitter of the week

McNeese catcher Dustin Duhon had a career week at the plate, and because of that, the junior from Moss Bluff has been named this week’s Southland Conference and Louisiana Sports Writers Baseball Hitter of the Week.



Duhon slugged .688 for the week, going 11-for-16 in four games at the plate.



He set a career-high with five singles at Louisiana-Lafayette last Tuesday to start the week, then over the weekend, helped the Cowboys sweep UNO in a Southland Conference baseball series after going 6-for-11 in the three games, including 6-for-8 in a Sunday doubleheader.



In the first game on Sunday, he tied a school record with three doubles in the game then added a fourth double in game two.



Duhon raised his average from .239 prior to the week’s games, to its current mark of .306.



Tyler Gray of Central Arkansas was named the league’s pitcher of the week while McNeese’s Aidan Anderson garnered honorable mention honors after he collected two saves in three appearances and did not allow a run in six innings of work.

