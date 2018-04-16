Local scout goes to the pound

A local teen is trying to earn his Eagle Scout rank by going where not many Boy Scouts have gone before, to the pound.

This is Joel Bailey, a 17 year old Boy Scout, eager to do something great.

This is Greg Menkins, the only animal control officer for Beauregard Parish, who's mission could use a little help.

"It's seven days a week, whether I'm here or on Facebook trying to network getting dogs out, constantly making new contacts with rescues," said Menkins.

Menkins says he's already helped 125 dogs just this year, and the calls have doubled.

Bailey was looking for his project to become an Eagle Scout, when his mother, who adopted a dog through Menkins, mentioned what he does.

"He has been through so much, trying to put his own money into this whole program," said Bailey. "I mean he is part of the Police Jury, but they haven't helped him that much, so I thought he was a man that deserves all of this and I was like, well it's time to make a difference, so I came up with this great plan, I think."

"Without these kennels, I have to leave three open," said Menkins. "One, where I put the dog in, I have to leave space in between just in case they fight through the kennel or they come in sick. Now, with the new kennels that are going up, I can keep them completely separated, which will allow me to use the rest of the three inside the building, plus I'll have two more on the outside, plus I'll have the option to change them up and add a divider and make them two kennels each."

"This is not a 'me' project, really,"said Bailey. "It's a 'whoever-could-help' project and a lot of people played a big factor on this project like the contractor. Without having him, none of this would be possible, because a $12,000 project came down to a $4,000 project. It doesn't really happen that often so, thanks to him we are able to do this thing."

A local rescue group, No Paws Left Behind, also helped Bailey reach his goal.

"I raised maybe $500-$600," said Bailey. "She raised most of it and I mean she has been a great help. I'm happy about that because I want to make a difference and it's a small town and it's easier to make a small difference in a small town."

A small town project, becoming something bigger than anyone could have ever imagined.

Bailey hopes to continue the work being done here, passing the torch onto other Boys Scouts looking to better the community.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.