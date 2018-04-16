SEED Center Business Pitch competition set for Thursday, April 19

Life could change for some aspiring entrepreneurs Thursday, April 19, at the SEED Center's Business Pitch Competition.

This is the sixth year for the competition which is "meant to raise awareness for the SEED Center Business Incubator and increase entrepreneurship in the area."

The event is open to residents in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron and Jeff Davis parishes, and to those looking to start a business in Southwest Louisiana.

Competitors will have about seven minutes to present a business pitch and answer questions from a panel of judges.

Four divisions will compete: high school students, college students, general business and technology.

A $3,000 prize will be given to each divisional winner, while the overall winner will receive a variety of legal, accounting, marketing and other services provided by competition sponsors.

