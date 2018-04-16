Tax deadline looms, last minute advice - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Tax deadline looms, last minute advice

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Time is running out if you haven't already filed your taxes.

Tuesday, April 17, is the deadline to file.

Monita Dejean, office manager for Jackson Hewitt Tax services, said it's important to file as soon as possible, even if you owe money to the IRS.

"You want to get those taxes filed on time so you don't get a penalty for being late," Dejean said.

Dejean said people often wait until the last minute when they owe the IRS money and can't pay it on time.

"I would strongly discourage anyone from doing that because you don't want to be adding money on top of money you already owe," she said. "Because if you do owe at the time you file you can receive an installment agreement."

Dejean added there are some misconceptions about the six month extension period.

"The extension is only to file," Dejean said. "If you have a debt due it doesn't extend the date for payment."

Dejean said another downfall to filing at the last minute is forgetting important documents. If that happens file for an extension.

"It'll give them the opportunity to at least gather everything so they won't have to face an understatement penalty," Dejean said. "Because if they understate their income by a significant amount it will cost them money."

For more information on tax services follow these links: http://www.rev.state.la.us/ and IRS.gov.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  Session Bill proposes new property tax for Calcasieu and Cameron Residents

    The Calcasieu ship channel is a big part of our economy, a new effort to create a steady stream of revenue to fund channel maintenance is currently up for debate in the state legislature, however, it would mean higher property taxes for Cameron and Calcasieu parish residents.  As it stands the Port of Lake Charles is tasked with keeping the Calcasieu Ship Channel maintained and properly dredged.  A bill proposed by Senator Dan Morrish seeks to create a new n...

  Local scout goes to the pound

    Finished kennels
    A local teen is trying to earn his Eagle Scout rank by going where not many Boy Scouts have gone before, to the pound. This is Joel Bailey, a 17 year old Boy Scout, eager to do something great. This is Greg Menkins, the only animal control officer for Beauregard Parish, who's mission could use a little help.  "It's seven days a week, whether I'm here or on Facebook trying to network getting dogs out, constantly making new contacts with rescues," said M...
  SEED Center Business Pitch competition set for Thursday, April 19

    Business pitch competition set for Thursday, April 19. (Source: SEED Center)
    Life could change for some aspiring entrepreneurs Thursday, April 19, at the SEED Center's Business Pitch Competition. This is the sixth year for the competition which is "meant to raise awareness for the SEED Center Business Incubator and increase entrepreneurship in the area." The event is open to residents in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron and Jeff Davis parishes, and to those looking to start a business in Southwest Louisiana. Competitors wi...
