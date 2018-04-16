FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warming trend is underway with temperatures back to near normal Tuesday

As expected it was rather chilly this morning with lows in the 30s and 40s in most areas, and some areas saw frost! But it will be warmer tonight and that means frost should not be an issue. Another round of rain is in the forecast and you can read about the timing of that below.

It will still be cool tonight with lows ranging from the low 40s north of I-10 to near 60 at the coast. Southerly winds have returned and that is why it will be warmer, and this warming trend will continue for the next few days.

Tuesday through Thursday will be warm and humid with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s; morning lows will be in the 60s in most areas. Some clouds may pass overhead from time to time, but these will be limited and pose no threat of rain either.

A weak cold front will pass through early Thursday, but this front will be so weak that it is not going to change our weather. And rain looks unlikely from this front too.

A stronger cold front will arrive this weekend with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms late Saturday into early Sunday. The exact timing of this front could change, so don’t cancel outdoor plans for the weekend just yet; but do plan on monitoring the forecast and be ready to make changes if needed.

Drier weather returns late Sunday into Monday and most of next week looks dry with temperatures near normal.

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.