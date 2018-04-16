Viewers react to Britney Glaser's announcement - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Viewers react to Britney Glaser's announcement

By KPLC Digital Staff
7News Sunrise and Fox29 Morning Show co-anchor, Britney Glaser, shares a moment at home with her family. (Source: KPLC) 7News Sunrise and Fox29 Morning Show co-anchor, Britney Glaser, shares a moment at home with her family. (Source: KPLC)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

7News Sunrise anchor Britney Glaser is stepping away from the lights, camera, and action to spend more time with her growing family. Britney made the announcement on Monday saying "It is truly an honor and one that I've cherished for 10 years with you here at KPLC and for the past year on Fox29. That's what is making this announcement that I will be stepping away from this job especially emotional to share."

Many in Southwest Louisiana took to Facebook to say a 'see you later' to one of their favorite morning show anchors: 

"Will definitely miss watching you daily in the mornings. Bless you and your family." - Marla Meche

"Hey Britney, Congratulations...of course we will miss your stories, positivity and bright rays of sunshine...I know you will flourish wherever you go, just like your precious family! Take care and much love!" - Melanie Grantham

"I’m happy and sad all in one. You will be missed. But I know that you will be oh so happy at home with your sweet babies. When you left and went to Waco I was shocked. I’m from Waco and have been here 13 years now. I said to myself hey I know who their new anchor is as she worked here. And then when you came back I was excited. I wish you nothing but the best and am so glad that you, John and Ben will still be able to hang out. They truly are your family. That’s your home away from home." - Heather Courville 

"You will be missed in the mornings but your choice of being there for your children is so important. God is certainly in control. Thanks for being a role model for so many young families." -  Joyce Steen

If you would like to leave Britney a well wish you can do so HERE

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

