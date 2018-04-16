McNeese men's hoops adds two more to signing class

New McNeese basketball coach Heath Schroyer has announced the signing of two players that will join the Cowboys for the 2018-19 season – Kevin Hunt, a 6-3 guard out of the College of Central Florida; and Jeremy Harrell, a 6-7 forward out of Southwest Mississippi College.



The duo brings the total number of signees to seven for Schroyer’s first class as McNeese’s head coach.



Hunt, a native of Little Rock, will have three years of eligibility remaining to play for the Cowboys.



As a true freshman this past season, he averaged 8.8 points, 4.0 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.



He netted 18 points against NJCAA Final Four participant and No. 3 ranked Eastern Florida State. He also scored 15 points against 15th-ranked Chipola; had 10 assists and zero turnovers versus South Georgia Tech; and 10 assists against Gulf Coast State.



“Kevin is a young man who will have three years in our program and who is oozing with potential,” commented Schroyer. “He’s a late bloomer and is a player that has the potential to have a special career here. He’s a big, long guard who can score it all three ways. He can also defend multiple positions. I’m very excited to add him to our program.”



Hunt was a two-time Arkansas Class 7A All-State player at Bryant High School.



Harrell was rated as the No. 6 ranked JUCO player in the state of Mississippi and named a MACJC All-Star after he averaged 10.7 points and 5.7 rebounds while knocking down 54 percent from the field, including 39 percent from three-point range.



He joins JUCO teammate Roydell Brown, who signed with the Cowboys last Wednesday.



“Jeremy is a talented big kid who is just scratching the surface with his potential,” said Schroyer. “He’s a very skilled player whose best basketball is ahead of him. He will be a great fit for our system.”



The Pickens, Mississippi native averaged 16.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per game at Holmes County High School.



He’ll have two years remaining to play for the Cowboys.

