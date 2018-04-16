Recusal hearing underway in Kevin Daigle trial

A pre-trial hearing is underway to decide whether to recuse Judge Guy Bradberry from the capital murder trial of Kevin Daigle.

Daigle is charged with first-degree murder in the 2015 killing of State Trooper Steven Vincent.

Daigle's defense attorneys filed to recuse Bradberry from the case, saying Bradberry and Vincent's wife have known each other for many years and are Facebook friends. Judge Bradberry testified that he or his wife may have "liked" a prayers for the family group on a shared Facebook page.

Vincent's wife was a juvenile drug court coordinator but Bradberry said rarely had dealings with her.

