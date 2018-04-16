Acadiana hit with 3 tornadoes Saturday according to NWS storm survey

The National Weather Service Office in Lake Charles confirmed 3 tornadoes touched down on Saturday morning across their parish warning area of South Louisiana ranging from EF-0 to EF-2 in strength.

The first touched down as on EF-1 in St. Landry Parish near the community of Grand Prairie, destroying the roof of one home near Christina and Deville Rds.

It crossed St. Andrews Rd., snapping multiple trees and causing minor roof damage to several homes. The tornado then crossed LA-10, downing trees and ending near Aldes Rd.

The second twister touched down as an EF-2 in Lafayette Parish near Carencro between University Blvd. and Patin Rd. damaging several homes before toppling a large advertising billboard and crossing I-49.

The tornado damaged several businesses east of I-49 and continued ENE for several miles, crossing Hwy 1252 several times. It ended along Arnaudville and Lantier roads.

The third tornado of the morning touched down as an EF-0 in St. Mary Parish near the town of Bayou Vista.

This weaker tornado in comparison to the one in Lafayette Parish touched down near the Plantation Hotel, uplifting a large section of the roof and breaking multiple room windows.

