Fort Polk soldier dies of gunshot wound

A Fort Polk soldier died on base Thursday, authorities said.

Pvt. Jacob S. Malcolm, 18, a native of Hedgesville, West Virginia, died from a gunshot wound at a residence on base, according to information from Major Oliver Schuster, 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division PAO.

Malcolm served as an infantry rifleman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Private Malcolm," said Rear Provisional Commander, Col. Jose Rivera, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division. "It is never easy losing a Soldier and he will be missed."

The Vernon Parish deputy coroner pronounced Malcom dead at 7:04 p.m. Thursday.

The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command is currently investigating.

Malcolm joined the Army in February 2017. Following basic combat training and advanced individual training, he was assigned to the 10th Mountain Division. His awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

