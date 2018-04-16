McNeese student orientation sessions set - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

McNeese student orientation sessions set

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Incoming freshman at McNeese State University will get several chances to get to know the school.

Six orientation sessions are offered this summer for the 2018 summer session or fall semester.

All first-time freshmen are required to attend a one-day orientation, which includes orientation, academic advising and class registration for their first semester.

Orientations will be held from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. May 16, May 24, June 8, June 14, June 28, and July 11 in F.G. Bulber Auditorium. Students must register in advance for the orientation date they plan to attend by going online to www.mcneese.edu/gbst.

Students will meet faculty, staff and current McNeese students. They will also take a campus tour, learn about campus resources, be advised for the summer or fall semester and register for classes. The summer session begins June 11 and the fall semester begins Aug. 20.

McNeese Peerleaders – 26 student leaders across campus - will provide tours and work with advisers to answer questions and offer guidance during registration.

Orientation sessions will also be offered for transfer and non-traditional students – those students 21 and older – from 9-11:30 a.m. June 5 and July 20 and from 5-7:30 p.m. Aug. 14 in the Business Conference Center. Orientation for veterans will be held Aug. 13. These students are requested to call for more information.

For more information, call the Department of General and Basic Studies at 475-5065 or 1-800-622-3352, ext. 5065.

Persons needing accommodations as provided by the Americans with Disabilities Act should contact the ADA Coordinator at 337-475-5428, voice; 337-475-5960, fax; 337-562-4227, TDD/TTY, hearing impaired; or by email at cdo@mcneese.edu.

