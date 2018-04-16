McNeese hosts Spring Fling

It's Spring Fling time on the McNeese State University campus.

Students will have a chance to participate in a variety of activities April 15-19 with several events planned throughout the week. This year's Spring Fling will include a bowling night, bubble soccer, a variety show, community service and Rowdy's Barbershop.

Dave Kelly, a professional speaker, trainer, motivator and team builder, will be at McNeese on Wednesday, April 18, to talk to students about how to develop their leadership skills, run their campus organizations more effectively and become serving leaders. He is an associate member of the Association for the Promotion of Campus Activities (APCA) and is the founder and national coordinator of APCA's community service initiative APCA Serves!

The week concludes with the annual spring crawfish boil, as well as a live DJ, performers and novelties. The McNeese Student Life Coalition sponsors this event.

Calendar of events:

Monday, April 16

Bubble Soccer

Noon-5 p.m., Quad

Tuesday, April 17

Variety Show Night

6 p.m., Old Ranch

Wednesday, April 18

Servant Leadership & Community Service Experience

9 a.m.-1 p.m., New Ranch

Rowdy's Barbershop (Hosted by Multicultural Engagement)

3 p.m., Housing Clubhouse

Student Leadership Speaker Dave Kelly

5 p.m., Parra Ballroom

Thursday, April 19

Spring Fling Crawfish Boil

3 p.m., Quad

