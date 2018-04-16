McNeese hosts Spring Fling - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

McNeese hosts Spring Fling

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

It's Spring Fling time on the McNeese State University campus.

Students will have a chance to participate in a variety of activities April 15-19 with several events planned throughout the week. This year's Spring Fling will include a bowling night, bubble soccer, a variety show, community service and Rowdy's Barbershop.

Dave Kelly, a professional speaker, trainer, motivator and team builder, will be at McNeese on Wednesday, April 18, to talk to students about how to develop their leadership skills, run their campus organizations more effectively and become serving leaders. He is an associate member of the Association for the Promotion of Campus Activities (APCA) and is the founder and national coordinator of APCA's community service initiative APCA Serves! 

The week concludes with the annual spring crawfish boil, as well as a live DJ, performers and novelties. The McNeese Student Life Coalition sponsors this event.

Calendar of events:

Monday, April 16
Bubble Soccer
Noon-5 p.m., Quad

Tuesday, April 17
Variety Show Night
6 p.m., Old Ranch

Wednesday, April 18
Servant Leadership & Community Service Experience
9 a.m.-1 p.m., New Ranch 

Rowdy's Barbershop (Hosted by Multicultural Engagement)
3 p.m., Housing Clubhouse

Student Leadership Speaker Dave Kelly
5 p.m., Parra Ballroom

Thursday, April 19
Spring Fling Crawfish Boil
3 p.m., Quad

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Acadiana hit with 3 tornadoes Saturday according to NWS storm survey

    Acadiana hit with 3 tornadoes Saturday according to NWS storm survey

    Acadiana hit with 3 tornadoes Saturday according to NWS storm survey

    Monday, April 16 2018 1:51 PM EDT2018-04-16 17:51:01 GMT
    Saturday tornadoes confirmedSaturday tornadoes confirmed
    Saturday tornadoes confirmedSaturday tornadoes confirmed
    The National Weather Service Office in Lake Charles confirmed 3 tornadoes touched down on Saturday morning across their parish warning area of South Louisiana ranging from EF-0 to EF-2 in strength. The first touched down as on EF-1 in St. Landry Parish near the community of Grand Prairie, destroying the roof of one home near Christina and Deville Rds. It crossed St. Andrews Rd., snapping multiple trees and causing minor roof damage to several homes. The tornado then crossed LA-10, d...More >>
    The National Weather Service Office in Lake Charles confirmed 3 tornadoes touched down on Saturday morning across their parish warning area of South Louisiana ranging from EF-0 to EF-2 in strength. The first touched down as on EF-1 in St. Landry Parish near the community of Grand Prairie, destroying the roof of one home near Christina and Deville Rds. It crossed St. Andrews Rd., snapping multiple trees and causing minor roof damage to several homes. The tornado then crossed LA-10, d...More >>

  • Fort Polk soldier dies of gunshot wound

    Fort Polk soldier dies of gunshot wound

    Monday, April 16 2018 11:21 AM EDT2018-04-16 15:21:03 GMT
    Fort Polk (Source: KPLC)Fort Polk (Source: KPLC)
    Fort Polk (Source: KPLC)Fort Polk (Source: KPLC)
    A Fort Polk soldier died on base Thursday, authorities said. Pvt. Jacob S. Malcolm, 18, a native of Hedgesville, West Virginia, died from a gunshot wound at a residence on base, according to information from Major Oliver Schuster, 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division PAO. Malcolm served as an infantry rifleman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Private Malcolm,...More >>
    A Fort Polk soldier died on base Thursday, authorities said. Pvt. Jacob S. Malcolm, 18, a native of Hedgesville, West Virginia, died from a gunshot wound at a residence on base, according to information from Major Oliver Schuster, 3rd Brigade, 10th Mountain Division PAO. Malcolm served as an infantry rifleman assigned to 2nd Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Private Malcolm,...More >>

  • McNeese hosts Spring Fling

    McNeese hosts Spring Fling

    Monday, April 16 2018 10:10 AM EDT2018-04-16 14:10:54 GMT
    It's Spring Fling time on the McNeese State University campus. Students will have a chance to participate in a variety of activities April 15-19 with several events planned throughout the week. This year's Spring Fling will include a bowling night, bubble soccer, a variety show, community service and Rowdy's Barbershop. Dave Kelly, a professional speaker, trainer, motivator and team builder, will be at McNeese on Wednesday, April 18, to talk to students about how to develop the...More >>
    It's Spring Fling time on the McNeese State University campus. Students will have a chance to participate in a variety of activities April 15-19 with several events planned throughout the week. This year's Spring Fling will include a bowling night, bubble soccer, a variety show, community service and Rowdy's Barbershop. Dave Kelly, a professional speaker, trainer, motivator and team builder, will be at McNeese on Wednesday, April 18, to talk to students about how to develop the...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly