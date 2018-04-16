Southwest Louisiana arrest report: April 14, 2018 - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Southwest Louisiana arrest report: April 14, 2018

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA (KPLC) -

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

Sarah Melissa Rhinehart, 37, Lake Charles: Disturbing the peace, battery of a police officer, resisting a police officer with force or violence.

Simon Murphy Broussard, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia.

Michael Joseph Deville, Jr., 29, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Donald Ray Mitchell 52, Lake Charles: Simple burglary, resisting an officer, theft.

James Wesley Stark, 24, Sulphur: Battery.

Scott Allen Jardneaux, 36, Sulphur: Possession of marijuana, possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.

Brandy Michelle Teel, 40, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Earline S. Reid, 63, Vinton: Battery. Bond: $2,500.

Randall Dan Clark, 36, Lake Charles: Burglary, theft.

Brandon Lee Holloway, 26, Starks: Direct contempt of court, possession of drugs, contraband. Bond: $3,000.

Rebecca Ann Broussard Williams, 32, Sulphur: ARDC detainer.

David Ellis Ravia, Jr., 50, Sulphur: Contraband, possession of drugs.

Vincent Nicholas Brown, Sr., 50, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

Robert Morrison, 57, Lake Charles: Direct contempt to court.

Michael Anthony Anderson, 27, Sulphur: Direct contempt of court.

Gary Neal Pryor, Jr., 49, Ragley: Theft, flight from an officer. Bond: $500.

Alisha Quinise Guy, 36, Alexandria: Direct contempt of court.

Patricia Ann Pruitt, 51, Sulphur: Probation violation.

Marcus Khan Mallett, 35. Iowa: Direct contempt of court.

