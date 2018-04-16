Southwest Louisiana arrest report: April 14, 2018

Acadiana hit with 3 tornadoes Saturday according to NWS storm survey

The National Weather Service Office in Lake Charles confirmed 3 tornadoes touched down on Saturday morning across their parish warning area of South Louisiana ranging from EF-0 to EF-2 in strength. The first touched down as on EF-1 in St. Landry Parish near the community of Grand Prairie, destroying the roof of one home near Christina and Deville Rds. It crossed St. Andrews Rd., snapping multiple trees and causing minor roof damage to several homes. The tornado then crossed LA-10, d... More >>