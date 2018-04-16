Are your car seats installed properly? LSP shows you how

The Louisiana State Police are working to make sure that car seats are installed properly.

Up to 59% of care seats are used improperly, according to The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Last weekend, LSP held a child seat check with the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force.

One of the managers at Lake Charles Toyota says that even he was told he was making mistakes. "We always feel like we are totally in control and everything is going to be fine if I'm driving and it's not", says Corey Tarver, "but these officers even showed me something that I was doing slightly wrong. It's good to have a professional to teach you how to do it."

Sergeant James Anderson says the free event was meant to help make sure parents know how to properly secure the car seat in the car as well as their child in the car seat.

If you missed the event, don't worry, there are fitting stations across southwest Louisiana. Anderson says that they are always available to check car seats for free, but asks that you schedule an appointment first.

