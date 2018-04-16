Houston Exotic Reptiles and Pet Show came to Lake Charles for a good cause

Calcasieu Correctional Center: Gerald Dewayne Taber, 22, Lake Charles: Aggravated criminal damaged to property, aggravated assault with a firearm. Bond: $10,000. Kerry Lynn Narcisse, 25, Lake Charles: criminal damage to property, stalking, resisting an officer, simple escape. Bond: $15,000. Nicholas Elliot Bickle, 40, Ligonier, PA: Federal detainer. Joseph Rufus Antoine, Jr., 43, Lake Charles: Revocation of parole. Jacob Allen Feldstein Cardiff, 32, Iowa: Violations of protective...More >>
Calcasieu Correctional Center: Gerald Dewayne Taber, 22, Lake Charles: Aggravated criminal damaged to property, aggravated assault with a firearm. Bond: $10,000. Kerry Lynn Narcisse, 25, Lake Charles: criminal damage to property, stalking, resisting an officer, simple escape. Bond: $15,000. Nicholas Elliot Bickle, 40, Ligonier, PA: Federal detainer. Joseph Rufus Antoine, Jr., 43, Lake Charles: Revocation of parole. Jacob Allen Feldstein Cardiff, 32, Iowa: Violations of protective...More >>
The Louisiana State Police are working to make sure that car seats are installed properly. Up to 59% of care seats are used improperly, according to The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Last weekend, LSP held a child seat check with the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force. One of the managers at Lake Charles Toyota says that even he was told he was making mistakes. "We always feel like we are totally in control and everything is going to ...More >>
The Louisiana State Police are working to make sure that car seats are installed properly. Up to 59% of care seats are used improperly, according to The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Last weekend, LSP held a child seat check with the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force. One of the managers at Lake Charles Toyota says that even he was told he was making mistakes. "We always feel like we are totally in control and everything is going to ...More >>
Among the reptiles and more at the Houston Exotic Reptiles and Pet Show this past weekend; there was a cause. Heather Ashleigh Butler was one of the event's most loyal customers. She died unexpectedly last week at 24 years old. Butler was well known and liked in the reptile community, and the owners and vendors wanted to help her family in any way they could. So, they decided to help by selling her collection and helping care for the animals. All of the vendors at this past w...More >>
Among the reptiles and more at the Houston Exotic Reptiles and Pet Show this past weekend; there was a cause. Heather Ashleigh Butler was one of the event's most loyal customers. She died unexpectedly last week at 24 years old. Butler was well known and liked in the reptile community, and the owners and vendors wanted to help her family in any way they could. So, they decided to help by selling her collection and helping care for the animals. All of the vendors at this past w...More >>