Houston Exotic Reptiles and Pet Show came to Lake Charles for a good cause

Among the reptiles and more at the Houston Exotic Reptiles and Pet Show this past weekend; there was a cause.

Heather Ashleigh Butler was one of the event's most loyal customers. She died unexpectedly last week at 24 years old.

Butler was well known and liked in the reptile community, and the owners and vendors wanted to help her family in any way they could. So, they decided to help by selling her collection and helping care for the animals.

All of the vendors at this past weekend's event have sold to her in the past, making everyone want to help out in any way possible.

The proceeds will go towards funeral expenses, as well as college expenses. Heather had recently graduated from Loyola University.

To learn more, visit the festival's website HERE.

