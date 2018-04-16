KPLC reporter Chandler Watkins tries her first crawfish - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

KPLC reporter Chandler Watkins tries her first crawfish

By Tresia Bowles, Digital Content Producer
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

Last weekend, The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival took place at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

"The Spiciest festival in SouthBest Louisiana", as Eligha Guillory, Jr. calls it, had a 5K walk, dancers, and all of the crawfish you could eat. 

KPLC reporter Chandler Watkins has never had crawfish before, so, to be welcomed to the Lake Charles community, she tried her first mudbug on air. 

Head boiler, Kevin Callouet promised that the crawfish are always hot and seasoned. He says they can cook 4 sacks at a time and he cooked over 4,000 pounds of crawfish. 

This is the festival's 9th year and the benefits go to the Parkinson Foundation.

With Callouet's careful instruction, Chandler was able to twist the tail and taste the Louisiana delicacy. And we think she liked it!

For more information on The Original Downtown Lake Charles Crawfish Festival, visit their website HERE

