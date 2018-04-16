FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry work-week; storms return by the weekend

We continue to remain locked in a weather pattern that will provide us with dry and sunny weather for the work-week and time out with another storm system by Saturday. Temperatures this morning are starting off rather chilly for April, although no record cold, with the coolest spots in the upper 30s and other locations well into the 40s.

Through the morning, another very pleasant day can be expected with lots of sunshine and afternoon high temperatures in the lower to middle 70s. Winds will be fairly light tonight which will again allow temperatures tonight to drop quickly after sunset but not quite as chilly as this morning with lows averaging in the upper 40s north to middle to upper 50s south.

Warmer weather will build through mid-week, but another cold front on Wednesday will move through and reinforce the cooler nights again for Thursday into Friday. This mid-week front doesn’t look to be much of a weather maker for the area as moisture levels won’t get a chance to rebound, so I expect nothing more than a 20% chance of showers and a wind shift as the front moves through Wednesday night and certainly no severe weather!

High temperatures will average in the middle to upper 70s for Thursday and Friday with a couple of more sunny days before our next big weather maker arrives late Saturday. Preliminary long range models show our next stronger cold front moving through late Saturday night with another round of potential heavy rain and storms and even the possibility of some severe weather.

With the area of low pressure tracking far enough south, winds will start to increase Friday night into Saturday morning as the pressure gradient tightens although it appears the late arrival of the front on Saturday will keep the best storm chances in the forecast during the evening and overnight when the chance of storms increases to 60%.

Rainfall totals of around 1 inch look to be possible as the front moves through, and while it’s way too early to know any specifics, some severe weather will again be possible Saturday night into Sunday although the confidence in this forecast is too low to mention any specific modes of severe weather that will be possible as of making this current forecast.

The front will exit the area by early Sunday, therefore any rain should be gone by Sunday morning with temperatures a little cooler. Early indications do not point to temperatures dropping as cool as we saw the past weekend as this Pacific front won’t be pulling in any Canadian air this far south.

Stay tuned for updates on the forecast for the upcoming weekend as we will continue to fine tune specifics over the coming days, especially with timing any possibility of severe weather as we get a better handle on conditions that will be present later in the week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.