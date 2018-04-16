Southwest Louisiana arrest report: April 13, 2018

Calcasieu Correctional Center:

Gerald Dewayne Taber, 22, Lake Charles: Aggravated criminal damaged to property, aggravated assault with a firearm. Bond: $10,000.

Kerry Lynn Narcisse, 25, Lake Charles: criminal damage to property, stalking, resisting an officer, simple escape. Bond: $15,000.

Nicholas Elliot Bickle, 40, Ligonier, PA: Federal detainer.

Joseph Rufus Antoine, Jr., 43, Lake Charles: Revocation of parole.

Jacob Allen Feldstein Cardiff, 32, Iowa: Violations of protective orders. Bond: $3,000.

Gregory Scott Terry, 38, Deridder: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, simple criminal damage to property.

Amy Lachelle Putnal, 25, Lake Charles: Theft.

Chad Lesley Latimer, 39, Groves, TX: Out-of-state detainer.

Clinnon Todd Parks, 38, Lake Charles: General speed law, unlawful refusal to submit to chemical tests.

Robert Lee Sargent, Sr., 59, Lake Charles: Aggravated incest, crime against nature, aggravated rape, sexual battery, aggravated incest.

Eric Lee Stanley, 35, Starks: Domestic abuse battery. Bond: $1,500.

Michelle Renee Weldon, 18, Westlake: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture, or produce; possession of drugs; illegal use of drugs in the presence of person under seventeen; drug paraphernalia.

Jenna Leigh Soileau, 18, Westlake: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; possession of drugs; illegal use of drugs in the presence of persons under the age of seventeen; drug paraphernalia.

Lakean Alexis Vincent, 27, Westlake: Direct contempt of court; possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; possession of drugs; possession of marijuana; illegal use of drugs in the presence of persons under the age of seventeen; drug paraphernalia.

Stormy Blake Thompson, 22, Westlake: Instate detainer; possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; possession of drugs; illegal use of drugs in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age; drug paraphernalia.

Devin Ray Conley, 23, Westlake: Aggravated assault; battery; possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; possession of drugs; illegal use of drugs in the presence of persons under the age of seventeen; drug paraphernalia.

Charles Joseph Doyle, Jr., 22, Sulphur: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; possession of drugs; illegal use of drugs in the presence of persons under the age of seventeen; drug paraphernalia.

Nigel Kane Pierrottie, 40, Westlake: Possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, unlawfully supplying any product for the purpose of falsifying a screening test. Bond: $4,000.

Holly Jenise Kerr, 33, Westlake: Drug paraphernalia, possession of drugs. Bond: $4,000.

Joshua Richard Christopher Heaton, 22, Sulphur: Battery. Bond: $2,000.

Dameyon Obrian Turner, 32, Houston, TX: Possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; money laundering. Bond: $20,000.

Nicole A. Courvillion, 37, Sulphur: Possession of drugs. Bond: $2,500.

Patience Renee Perritt, 26, Sulphur: Forgery.

Mansel Todd Langley, 32, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court.

John Robert Cooley, Jr., 39, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things, possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia.

Annilace Patricia Willis, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

Larry Oliver Fowelkes, III, 22, Lake Charles: Turning and required signals; possession of drugs with the intent to distribute, manufacture or produce; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Lorinza Ellzey Roach, 39, Westlake: Direct contempt of court, contraband, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, turning movements and required signals, tail lamps, obstruction of justice, possession of drugs.

