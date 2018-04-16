Lake Charles celebrates Pizza Fest Saturday

It’s millions of people’s favorite food, so why not have a festival to celebrate it?

Pizza Fest is the newest addition to festival season in Lake Charles, and it gets underway this Saturday.

With music and art to go with the pizza from four restaurants, it’s about the community just as much as the food.

Admission is free, and attendees can enjoy live music from a dozen bands from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the parking lot directly behind Sloppy’s Downtown.

Pizza will be brought by On the Rocks, CiCi’s, Mellow Mushroom, and Sloppy’s.

Pizza-themed art by the art students at McNeese State University will be on display and for sale during the event.

An after party will take place at Sloppy’s following pizza fest.

For more information on the event, or to RSVP, visit their Facebook page.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.