Andrew Sheridan throws complete game shutout against BRCC

EUNICE, La. - For the first time this season, Andrew Sheridan had a full week's rest - and it showed. The freshman pitched hurled a nine-inning jewel in No. 1 LSU Eunice's 5-0 win over Baton Rouge CC, becoming the first Bengal pitcher to toss a nine-inning shutout since 2015 (Mitch Sewald vs. Kellogg CC on Feb. 28).



Sheridan (9-0) retired 20 of the final 22 batters he faced, giving up just three hits and two walks on the day. The Sulphur High product also got a couple of diving defense catches by Jacob Richard and Brent Hebert as well as two double plays.



BRCC threatened in the first inning with after lead-off batter Seth Daugherty singled and would eventually get to third base. One of Sheridan's eight groundouts would squash the BRCC inning.



The Bengals (37-4) responded with a run in the first as the wind wreaked havoc on a Mason Templet fly ball that would fall for a double, scoring Johnny Johnson who reach on a lead-off walk. LSUE would score three more runs in the third off a towering two-run home run Brent Hebert and Tristan Welch pop up that allowed Templet to score thanks to one of four BRCC errors, making it a 4-0 LSUE advantage.



Following the second inning, no Bear would reach past second base in Sheridan's 105-pitch effort.



Cameron Horton would put the icing on the Bengals' shutout victory with an opposite field solo home run to lead off the fourth inning. It was Horton's team-best 7th home run of the season. Horton and Templet each had a two-hit day to lead the Bengals' seven-hit attack.



LSUE would struggle offensively for the remainder of the game as BRCC retired the last 12 Bengal batters on the day. Brooks Southall was tagged with the loss after giving up all five runs off seven hits and two walks.

