FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Could not ask for better weather for Monday and Tuesday

Tonight, get ready for a nice and pleasant evening. It will be chilly after sunset, so grab a jacket. Temperatures will be falling down to the lower to mid 40s overnight. Some places north of I-10 could even see the upper 30s. With the winds also going to calm down after midnight, that will help temperatures fall, plus frost becomes possible in a few places! Yes, it is April. (At least I think!)

We had lots of sunshine for our Sunday, expect the same for Monday and Tuesday. There should not be any clouds, therefore, there should not be any rain. Instead, there will be a lot of sunshine and temperatures will warm up because of that. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 70s. This is the kind of weather we can always enjoy!

Wednesday will have a weak cold front push through. With that said, I have increased the rain chances to 20%. It is still not significant, but I cannot rule out a stray shower. There will be a few more clouds around, but also a few breaks in the clouds. So, there should also be a little bit of sunshine. Highs on Wednesday will reach the lower 80s.

Thursday will be another nice day with a few clouds, but little to no rain. There should be some sunshine. Try to get outside and enjoy the weather on this day. The same goes for Friday, as the forecast is almost exactly identical. Highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

Saturday will bring the next day of rain with a cold front pushing through. This one will be approaching from the west at a slow rate. So, the timing is still a little in question. I have the rain chance for next Saturday at 30%. It certainly does not look like a wash-out with this system. The severe threat is low, but not ruled out since it is a long way out.

That cold front will quickly move out and the sky will clear by Sunday. There will be lots of sunshine and no chance of rain. Temperatures will also be a little cooler, so this front will help keep those temperatures in check. This weather will carry over into the start of next week as well.

Meteorologist Grant Roberts

