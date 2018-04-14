FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Clear with temperatures below normal for the next few days

Clouds will clear overnight with northerly winds pushing cooler and drier air into Southwest Louisiana. Temperatures will be cool for the next few days with lows on Sunday expected range from the low 40s north of I-10 to the upper 40s at the coast. Winds will remain in the 5 to 10 mph range through the night, and then likely to increase during the day Sunday into the 10 to 20 mph range!

Sunday will be much nicer than Saturday although it will be cooler than normal for this time of year. Despite abundant sunshine temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 60s!

Monday will begin a few degrees cooler with lows in the low to mid 40s, some areas may reach the mid to upper 30s Monday morning! If the temperatures reach the 30s on Monday and if the wind is calm there could be some patchy frost north of I-10! Afternoon highs will reach the low 70s Monday.

Next week will bring a warming trend beginning Monday with highs back to the low 80s by Thursday. A weak cold front will move through late Wednesday, but it will not bring any change to our weather.

Care to guess when the next chance of rain will be? Yep, next weekend could bring another round of showers and storms. Of course, the timing could change so don’t cancel outdoor plans just yet. The models currently show this system to be weaker than the past couple and that may limit the severe potential, but that too could change so stay tuned.

