FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe weather has moved out; a shower possible through the early afternoon

With the severe weather having moved out of all of Southwest Louisiana, a strong cold front has dropped temperatures already into the upper 50s to lower 60s with some peeks of sunshine already noted on area sky cam views.

We may not be totally done with rain yet though as computer models and radar still indicate some showers over Southeast Texas that will swing through the area by late morning and early afternoon. This is just a heads up if you will be outdoors. Just take an umbrella and rain coat, but keep in mind that these will not turn severe.

Any leftover rain will move east of the area by late-afternoon and set up for a much-improved evening and overnight as skies clear out and temperatures fall into the lower to middle 40s by early Sunday.

High pressure returns through next week keeping and rain and storms out of the forecast through next Friday.

Our next weather maker will push in over the next weekend and ironically enough bring another threat of storms to the area by next weekend!

Please report any storm related damage to our newsroom by emailing news@kplctv.com or posting to our Facebook page and please include a location and time when submitting your damage reports and photos.

Thanks for all your reports so far and for trusting the First Alert Stormteam to keep you safe during severe weather!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

