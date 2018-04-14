Power outages, storm damage reported around SWLA

Storm damage has been reported after the early morning storms around southwest Louisiana. Multiple fallen trees have been reported around Lake Charles, including two large trees down on Penn St. west of Creole St., multiple trees down near N Cherry St., and a tree on a roof near Commercial St. Structural damage has also been reported around Opelousas St. and Brooks St. Entergy has reported 2,497 power outages in Calcasieu Parish, 149 in Allen, and 1,396 in Jeff Davis. Click HERE t...More >>
With the severe weather having moved out of all of Southwest Louisiana, a strong cold front has dropped temperatures already into the upper 50s to lower 60s with some peeks of sunshine already noted on area sky cam views.More >>
The not guilty verdict in the Woodrow Karey case continues to stir controversy in our area. In order to reach a verdict at least ten jurors had to agree. In the Karey case ten of twelve voted not guilty. We talked to two jurors.More >>
The Westlake Police department along with Project Childsafe, a nationwide safety education program, will distribute free firearm safety kits to local residents. The safety kit will include a cable-style gun lock and will be distributed at the Westlake Police department on 701 Johnson street. Sgt. Jason O'Rourke says it's all part of an effort to make the community of Westlake a little bit safer. Project Childsafe is a nationwide safety education program that distributes g...More >>
