Power outages, storm damage reported around SWLA - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

By Kaley Willis, Digital Producer
Storm damage near Opelousas St. in Lake Charles (Source: Charlotte Waymire) Storm damage near Opelousas St. in Lake Charles (Source: Charlotte Waymire)
SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) -

Storm damage has been reported after the early morning storms around Southwest Louisiana.

Multiple fallen trees have been reported around Lake Charles, including two large trees down on Penn St. west of Creole St., multiple trees down near N Cherry St., and a tree on a roof near Commercial St.

Structural damage has also been reported around Opelousas St. and Brooks St.

Entergy has reported 2,497 power outages in Calcasieu Parish, 149 in Allen, and 1,396 in Jeff Davis.

Click HERE to view the Entergy power outage map.

BECi has reported 123 power outages in Calcasieu Parish, 106 in Allen, 69 in Beauregard, 67 in Jeff Davis and 20 in Vernon.

Click HERE to view the BECi outage map.

7News will continue to monitor the situation and update the story.

