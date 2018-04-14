1700 people affected by power outages surrounding E. Prien Lake - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Breaking

1700 people affected by power outages surrounding E. Prien Lake Rd.

By Tresia Bowles, Digital Content Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: Entergy Outage Map) (Source: Entergy Outage Map)
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

1,744 people are experiencing a power outage in Lake Charles near E. Prien Lake Road.

The Entergy Power Outage map shows streets from S. Roosevelt Street all the way to 15th Street are affected. 

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued over Calcasieu Parish. Download the KPLC Weather App and watch LIVE on Facebook for updates. 

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. 

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • Breaking

    1700 people affected by power outages surrounding E. Prien Lake Rd.

    1700 people affected by power outages surrounding E. Prien Lake Rd.

    Saturday, April 14 2018 6:56 AM EDT2018-04-14 10:56:32 GMT
    (Source: Entergy Outage Map)(Source: Entergy Outage Map)
    (Source: Entergy Outage Map)(Source: Entergy Outage Map)
    1,744 people are experiencing a power outage in Lake Charles near E. Prien Lake Road. The Entergy Power Outage map shows streets from S. Roosevelt Street all the way to 15th Street are affected.  A severe thunderstorm warning was issued over Calcasieu Parish. Download the KPLC Weather App and watch LIVE on Facebook for updates.  Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>
    1,744 people are experiencing a power outage in Lake Charles near E. Prien Lake Road. The Entergy Power Outage map shows streets from S. Roosevelt Street all the way to 15th Street are affected.  A severe thunderstorm warning was issued over Calcasieu Parish. Download the KPLC Weather App and watch LIVE on Facebook for updates.  Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved. More >>

  • Two Karey jurors discuss verdict

    Two Karey jurors discuss verdict

    Friday, April 13 2018 8:45 PM EDT2018-04-14 00:45:32 GMT
    Woodrow Karey and Pastor Ronald Harris (Source: KPLC)Woodrow Karey and Pastor Ronald Harris (Source: KPLC)
    Woodrow Karey and Pastor Ronald Harris (Source: KPLC)Woodrow Karey and Pastor Ronald Harris (Source: KPLC)

    The not guilty verdict in the Woodrow Karey case continues to stir controversy in our area.  In order to reach a verdict at least ten jurors had to agree.  In the Karey case ten of twelve voted not guilty.  We talked to two jurors.

    More >>

    The not guilty verdict in the Woodrow Karey case continues to stir controversy in our area.  In order to reach a verdict at least ten jurors had to agree.  In the Karey case ten of twelve voted not guilty.  We talked to two jurors.

    More >>

  • Westlake police department to offer free gun locks

    Westlake police department to offer free gun locks

    Friday, April 13 2018 8:26 PM EDT2018-04-14 00:26:41 GMT

     The Westlake Police department along with Project Childsafe, a nationwide safety education program, will distribute free firearm safety kits to local residents. The safety kit will include a cable-style gun lock and will be distributed at the Westlake Police department on 701 Johnson street. Sgt. Jason O'Rourke says it's all part of an effort to make the community of Westlake a little bit safer.  Project Childsafe is a nationwide safety education program that distributes g...

    More >>

     The Westlake Police department along with Project Childsafe, a nationwide safety education program, will distribute free firearm safety kits to local residents. The safety kit will include a cable-style gun lock and will be distributed at the Westlake Police department on 701 Johnson street. Sgt. Jason O'Rourke says it's all part of an effort to make the community of Westlake a little bit safer.  Project Childsafe is a nationwide safety education program that distributes g...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly