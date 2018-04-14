Cowgirls split doubleheader with SLC-leading Nicholls

McNeese and Nicholls split a series-opening doubleheader on Friday, each in run-rule fashion.

Game one of the doubleheader went to the Colonels, who hit five home runs on the way to run-ruling the Cowgirls, 10-2. It was the most runs allowed at home by McNeese since 2015. Kali Clement led the way for Nicholls with a pair of home runs in the contest.

Game one's box score can be found here.

The second game was a different story entirely. McNeese returned the favor by handing Nicholls a 14-5 run-rule loss. The Cowgirls would score 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to break a tie and secure the win. Justyce McClain knocked home three RBIs on two hits and Brenique Wright clubbed her eighth home run in the victory.

The series concludes Saturday at noon.

