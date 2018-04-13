Two Karey jurors discuss verdict

The not guilty verdict in the Woodrow Karey case continues to stir controversy in our area. In order to reach a verdict at least ten jurors had to agree. In the Karey case ten of twelve voted not guilty. We talked to two jurors.More >>
The Westlake Police department along with Project Childsafe, a nationwide safety education program, will distribute free firearm safety kits to local residents. The safety kit will include a cable-style gun lock and will be distributed at the Westlake Police department on 701 Johnson street. Sgt. Jason O'Rourke says it's all part of an effort to make the community of Westlake a little bit safer. Project Childsafe is a nationwide safety education program that distributes g...More >>
The Sulphur Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened in Sulphur last night, according to Mel Estess, public information officer for SPD. Police responded to a call in reference to an armed robbery at Checker's Restaurant on Ruth Street around 11:45 p.m. Estess says that the suspect entered an unlocked rear door of the restaurant with a weapon before demanding money from an employee. After removing an unknown amount of money from the cash regis...More >>
The big story remains the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms early Saturday morning. Once those pass it will turn cooler and drier by Sunday. The weather looks quiet for most of next week. The wind will remain an issue for this evening with gusts in excess of 25 mph possible.More >>
A traffic accident is under investigation in Oakdale Friday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of La. 165 and 5th Avenue. A red truck was seen flipped over in the intersection. 7News has reached out to local law enforcement and will update this story with more details when they are available. Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.More >>
