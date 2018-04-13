Sports Person of the Week - Jaclyn Deason

The South Beauregard Lady K's are having their best season since the late 2000's.

"We knew they could be very very competitive this year," said Lady K head coach Brandon Bushnell. "I don’t think we anticipated a 24-1 record by no means, but we knew it would be very competitive."

South Beauregard has been the surprise team for Southwest Louisiana this season as the Lady K's won district for the first time in nearly a decade. They're also hosting a first-round playoff game for the first time since 2011.

"Once we kind of got rolling," said Bushnell, "they just started to believe in themselves probably even more so than they thought they could."

"After last year's playoffs, we just really want to work through the first round and keep going after that," admitted senior Alexis LaPointe. "We were badly disappointed last year. I think what we are going to do-- is fix that."

And that's been the team's mindset this whole season. Despite LaPointe being the lone senior on the team and starting three eighth graders in the lineup, the Lady K's have only posted a single loss.

"Just to be back part of a winning team, it just kind of give you the jitters," said South Beauregard junior Jaclyn Deason.

"I kind of felt hopeless in the past because of where we came from," admitted junior Cassie Hutton. "But now, I just want to keep going up."

The Lady K's rise back to their previous dominance has been in large part thanks to a strong junior class. Center fielder Jaclyn Deason has helped pave the way by setting the school's home run record at eight and counting.

"When she is up at the plate," Hutton said, "we know what is going to happen."

"[The ball goes] over and we say goodbye," said LaPointe. "We wait on [the home runs]."

Deason's biggest impact has been her ability to get on base and knock runners home. Despite missing the early portion of the season to play basketball, Deason has still posted a .450 batting average with 22 RBIs.

"There is no moment too big for her," Bushnell said. "I’ll put it this way. If the game is on the line, I want Deason up to bat."

With Deason leading the way, South Beauregard has the confidence to make a deep run in the playoffs. The Lady K's haven't been to Sulphur for the state tournament since 2009.

"We're right where we want to be, and it something that we don’t want to be a one-year thing," admitted Bushnell. "It’s something we want to do every single year."

