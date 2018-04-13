Westlake police department to offer free gun locks

The Westlake Police department along with Project Childsafe, a nationwide safety education program, will distribute free firearm safety kits to local residents. The safety kit will include a cable-style gun lock and will be distributed at the Westlake Police department on 701 Johnson street. Sgt. Jason O'Rourke says it's all part of an effort to make the community of Westlake a little bit safer.

Project Childsafe is a nationwide safety education program that distributes gun locks to law enforcement agencies in all 50 states. The program developed by the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), educates community members of safe firearms handling practices and works to reduce firearm accidents in local communities. Project Childsafe has distributed more than 37 million firearm safety kits throughout the country since 2003. The program is supported by the U.S. Department of Justice's Bureau of Justice Assistance and the firearms industry.

By providing the gun locks free of charge O'Rourke hopes that it sends the message that safety is the city's top priority.

"Gun locks are always the best thing to have in your home, you lock your house, you lock your car, you lock your bicycle, why not lock up your gun. With the city of Westlake, we're not a bad city at all, we just need to teach the community how to be safe with their weapons."

Gun locks are available for pickup at the Westlake Police department 24/7. If you need help using the gun lock, officers do not mind giving you a demonstration.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.