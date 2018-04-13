2018 Louisiana High School All-Star softball roster announced

The roster has been announced for the 2018 LHSCA / LSCA All-Star Softball game on May 11-12.

Five Southwest Louisiana athletes were selected to the All-Star West roster:

Kylie Bergeron - Barbe

Lauren Parson - DeRidder

Sarah Gartman - Kinder

Haylee Brinlee - Rosepine

Gracie Devall - Sulphur

Click here for a complete look at the teams.

The games will be May 11-12 at Louisiana College in Pineville.

