2018 Louisiana High School All-Star softball roster announced

The roster has been announced for the 2018 LHSCA / LSCA All-Star Softball game on May 11-12.
Five Southwest Louisiana athletes were selected to the All-Star West roster:
Kylie Bergeron - Barbe
Lauren Parson - DeRidder
Sarah Gartman - Kinder
Haylee Brinlee - Rosepine
Gracie Devall - Sulphur
The games will be May 11-12 at Louisiana College in Pineville.
