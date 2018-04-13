WATCH LIVE: Afternoon Update - weekdays at 4:30 p.m. - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

WATCH LIVE: Afternoon Update - weekdays at 4:30 p.m.

(Source: KPLC) (Source: KPLC)

We're bringing you the latest news in SWLA online every weekday at 4:30 p.m.

Mobile users, click HERE.

Copyright 2018 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warming trend is underway with temperatures back to near normal Tuesday

    FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A warming trend is underway with temperatures back to near normal Tuesday

    Monday, April 16 2018 4:59 PM EDT2018-04-16 20:59:15 GMT
    Sunny and warmer TuesdaySunny and warmer Tuesday
    Sunny and warmer TuesdaySunny and warmer Tuesday

    As expected it was rather chilly this morning with lows in the 30s and 40s in most areas, and some areas saw frost!  But it will be warmer tonight and that means frost should not be an issue.  Another round of rain is in the forecast and you can read about the timing of that below.  It will still be cool tonight with lows ranging from the low 40s north of I-10 to near 60 at the coast.  

    More >>

    As expected it was rather chilly this morning with lows in the 30s and 40s in most areas, and some areas saw frost!  But it will be warmer tonight and that means frost should not be an issue.  Another round of rain is in the forecast and you can read about the timing of that below.  It will still be cool tonight with lows ranging from the low 40s north of I-10 to near 60 at the coast.  

    More >>

  • Recusal hearing underway in Kevin Daigle trial

    Recusal hearing underway in Kevin Daigle trial

    Monday, April 16 2018 1:59 PM EDT2018-04-16 17:59:02 GMT
    Kevin Daigle (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)Kevin Daigle (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
    Kevin Daigle (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)Kevin Daigle (Source: Calcasieu Correctional Center)
     A pre-trial hearing is underway to decide whether to recuse Judge Guy Bradberry from the capital murder trial of Kevin Daigle. Daigle is charged with first-degree murder in the 2015 killing of State Trooper Steven Vincent. Daigle's defense attorneys filed to recuse Bradberry from the case, saying Bradberry and Vincent's wife have known each other for many years and are Facebook friends. Judge Bradberry testified that he or his wife may have "liked" a prayers for the ...More >>
     A pre-trial hearing is underway to decide whether to recuse Judge Guy Bradberry from the capital murder trial of Kevin Daigle. Daigle is charged with first-degree murder in the 2015 killing of State Trooper Steven Vincent. Daigle's defense attorneys filed to recuse Bradberry from the case, saying Bradberry and Vincent's wife have known each other for many years and are Facebook friends. Judge Bradberry testified that he or his wife may have "liked" a prayers for the ...More >>

  • Acadiana hit with 3 tornadoes Saturday according to NWS storm survey

    Acadiana hit with 3 tornadoes Saturday according to NWS storm survey

    Acadiana hit with 3 tornadoes Saturday according to NWS storm survey

    Monday, April 16 2018 1:51 PM EDT2018-04-16 17:51:01 GMT
    Saturday tornadoes confirmedSaturday tornadoes confirmed
    Saturday tornadoes confirmedSaturday tornadoes confirmed
    The National Weather Service Office in Lake Charles confirmed 3 tornadoes touched down on Saturday morning across their parish warning area of South Louisiana ranging from EF-0 to EF-2 in strength. The first touched down as on EF-1 in St. Landry Parish near the community of Grand Prairie, destroying the roof of one home near Christina and Deville Rds. It crossed St. Andrews Rd., snapping multiple trees and causing minor roof damage to several homes. The tornado then crossed LA-10, d...More >>
    The National Weather Service Office in Lake Charles confirmed 3 tornadoes touched down on Saturday morning across their parish warning area of South Louisiana ranging from EF-0 to EF-2 in strength. The first touched down as on EF-1 in St. Landry Parish near the community of Grand Prairie, destroying the roof of one home near Christina and Deville Rds. It crossed St. Andrews Rd., snapping multiple trees and causing minor roof damage to several homes. The tornado then crossed LA-10, d...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly