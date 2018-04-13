FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Severe storms possible early Saturday, sunshine and cooler weather returns Sunday

The big story remains the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms early Saturday morning. Once those pass it will turn cooler and drier by Sunday. The weather looks quiet for most of next week.

The wind will remain an issue for this evening with gusts in excess of 25 mph possible. Temperatures will not drop much tonight with most areas remaining in the low to mid 70s until the rain arrives well after midnight.

Strong to severe storms are likely with damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes possible early Saturday. The storms are most likely to occur between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. Saturday. It appears that the greater risk of severe weather will remain well north of Southwest Louisiana, but we will still see an active line of showers and storms early Saturday. With the storms expected to occur during the overnight now would be a good time to make sure you have two ways to receive weather alerts. The 7 Stormteam recommends the KPLC weather app along with a NOAA Weather Radio.

Flooding could be an issue in some areas Saturday with rainfall of 1 to as much as 3 inches possible. The amount of rainfall will partially depend on how fast the thunderstorms move early Saturday as well as how long rain lingers through the day. There is no way to predict where the heavy rain could occur, but if you live in a flood prone area plan on monitoring the rainfall closely.

Once the line of storms moves east of our area we may have some scattered showers lingering into the early afternoon. But it looks a little more likely that it will not be a total washout Saturday, again that is after the storms move through.

If you have outdoor plans Saturday it would be best to have an indoor alternative as storms are likely early followed by some showers through the afternoon. The weather looks significantly better on Sunday with cooler and drier air returning and rain chances will be gone.

Temperatures on Saturday will begin rather warm, but cooler air will push the temperatures downward through the day. Highs will reach the low 70s before daylight, but during the day highs will likely only reach the low to mid 60s and may not get out of the 50s in some areas!

Sunday and Monday will be much cooler with lows in the low to mid 40s, some areas may reach the mid to upper 30s Monday morning! If the temperatures reach the 30s on Monday and if the wind is calm there could be some patchy frost north of I-10! Afternoon highs will remain in the 60s Sunday and should reach the low 70s Monday.

Next week will bring a warming trend beginning Monday with highs back to the low 80s by Wednesday. Care to guess when the next chance of rain will be? Yep, next weekend could bring another round of showers and storms. Of course, this is over a week away and the timing could change.

