Pedestrian struck in parking lot on Ryan Street

A pedestrian was struck as a truck backed out of a parking spot at Market Basket on Ryan Street Thursday, authorities said.

The driver of a 2014 GMC truck did not see the pedestrian walking behind the vehicle, said Cpl Larry Moss, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman.

The vehicle knocked her to the ground and trapped her under the vehicle. After the Lake Charles Fire Department extricated her, she was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident happened around 2:15 p.m.

Moss said the crash remains under investigation.

Cpl. Scott Dougherty is the lead investigator.

